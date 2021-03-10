SG Blocks (SGBX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SGBX opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. SG Blocks has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -5.38.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

