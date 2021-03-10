Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $107.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.32.

NYSE:SHAK traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.73, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $16,151,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,891 shares in the company, valued at $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 430,965 shares of company stock worth $46,949,916. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,343,000 after buying an additional 81,613 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 16,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $29,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1,022.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 135,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

