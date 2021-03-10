Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $107.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Truist Financial raised their price target on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.32.

Shake Shack stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,387. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.73, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.95.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $59,402.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 430,965 shares of company stock worth $46,949,916. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,646,000 after purchasing an additional 500,504 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,864,000 after purchasing an additional 69,977 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 376,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after acquiring an additional 125,165 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

