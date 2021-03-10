Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) (LON:SHG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.25

Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) (LON:SHG)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.25 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 12.75 ($0.17). Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) shares last traded at GBX 13.20 ($0.17), with a volume of 2,766,327 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of £138.34 million and a PE ratio of -44.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.75%.

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold mining, development, and exploration in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

