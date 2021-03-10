Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,503,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,235 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,359,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,013 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 56.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,276,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,095.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,209,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,065,000 after buying an additional 1,107,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 173.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after buying an additional 801,423 shares in the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Shaw Communications’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0776 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.