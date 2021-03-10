Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Trading 6% Higher

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $13.34. 1,626,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,764,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 93,676 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 128,614 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 144,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 51,609 shares during the period. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

