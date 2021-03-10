Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj Sells 152 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DXCM traded down $6.55 on Wednesday, reaching $356.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,339. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.13. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 107.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.35.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

