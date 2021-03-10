Sherri R. Luther Sells 16,923 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $709,919.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,967.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.69. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 126.91, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 390,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $446,000.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

