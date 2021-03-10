Shield Protocol Price Reaches $8.90 on Major Exchanges (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $322,418.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $8.90 or 0.00015661 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.26 or 0.00503842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00067875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00055375 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00074824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $299.33 or 0.00526861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00075530 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

