SHIELD (XSH) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $330,126.71 and $102.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHIELD has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

