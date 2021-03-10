Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.15) Per Share

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Shift Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the company will earn ($1.15) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SFT. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of SFT stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,068,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

