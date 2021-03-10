Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Shares Up 5.7%

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)’s share price shot up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.55. 3,308,977 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 1,798,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.36. Analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,957,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,270,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,338,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,549,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

