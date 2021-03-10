ShipChain Market Cap Reaches $676,654.14 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last week, ShipChain has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ShipChain has a market cap of $676,654.14 and approximately $3.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

ShipChain Token Trading

