Shivom (OMX) Price Up 28.9% This Week

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shivom coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. In the last week, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00052654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.43 or 0.00732382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00065539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00028302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom (OMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin, DDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

