Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Down 5.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Shoals Technologies Group traded as low as $33.84 and last traded at $33.85. Approximately 1,019,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,444,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

