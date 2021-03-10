Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,312.66.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
