Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Up 5.4%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,147.89 and last traded at $1,130.74. 1,856,632 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,459,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,072.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Wedbush increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,282.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $137.85 billion, a PE ratio of 720.22, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,271.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,100.68. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,959,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

