Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Up 5.4%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,147.89 and last traded at $1,130.74. 1,856,632 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,459,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,072.43.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Wedbush increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,282.23.
The company has a market capitalization of $137.85 billion, a PE ratio of 720.22, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,271.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,100.68. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,959,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.