Short Interest in A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Decreases By 95.8%

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the February 11th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMKBY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.17. 185,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,713. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMKBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

