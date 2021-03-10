Short Interest in Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) Rises By 900.0%

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,076,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ATTBF stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 493,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,039. Abattis Bioceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Abattis Bioceuticals

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. operates as a life sciences and biotechnology company in Canada. The company develops and licenses natural health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biological, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets. It also provides Comfort, a cannabinoid enhanced nutraceutical for pain and inflammation; and Health-Canada licensed services for the cannabis industry.

