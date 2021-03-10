Short Interest in Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) Rises By 900.0%

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,076,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ATTBF stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 493,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,039. Abattis Bioceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Abattis Bioceuticals
