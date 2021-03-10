Short Interest in Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Rises By 5,100.0%

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 5,100.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.9 days.

Shares of ACPGF remained flat at $$3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. Acacia Pharma Group has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73.

Get Acacia Pharma Group alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Acacia Pharma Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Acacia Pharma Group plc, a hospital pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the patients undergoing surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is BAREMSIS, an intravenous amisulpride for the treatment and prophylaxis of post-operative nausea and vomiting.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.