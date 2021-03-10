Short Interest in Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Drops By 93.2%

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the February 11th total of 244,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALFFF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alfa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Alfa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Alfa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Alfa stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 772,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,211. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. Alfa has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

Alfa, SAB. de C.V. engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, aluminum automotive parts, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Axtel, and Newpek. The Alpek segment manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

