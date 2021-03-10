Short Interest in Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) Declines By 89.2%

Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the February 11th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ADSV stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,757,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,525,139. Allied Security Innovations has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

Allied Security Innovations Company Profile

Allied Security Innovations, Inc, through its subsidiary, CGM Applied Security Technologies, Inc, manufactures and distributes indicative and barrier security seals, security tapes, and related packaging security systems in the United States and internationally. It also provides protective security products for palletized cargo; and physical security systems for tractors, trailers, and containers, as well as various specialized authentication products.

