Short Interest in Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) Declines By 89.2%

Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the February 11th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ADSV stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,757,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,525,139. Allied Security Innovations has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.
