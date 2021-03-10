Short Interest in Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Increases By 2,553.8%

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, an increase of 2,553.8% from the February 11th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS LBTSF traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 944. Almirall has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04.

Get Almirall alerts:

Almirall Company Profile

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications; and for central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Almirall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almirall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.