Short Interest in American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Grows By 1,500.0%

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMLM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.56. 162,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,272. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.66. American Lithium Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

Get American Lithium Minerals alerts:

American Lithium Minerals Company Profile

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on investigating prospective lithium opportunities. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in 88 unpatented mining claims in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.