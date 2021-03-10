Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Grows By 533.3%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADRZY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Andritz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

ADRZY stock remained flat at $$9.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Andritz has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Andritz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

