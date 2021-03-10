Short Interest in ATC Venture Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATCV) Drops By 95.0%

ATC Venture Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATCV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the February 11th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ATC Venture Group stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 37,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,075. ATC Venture Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
ATC Venture Group Company Profile
See Also: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for ATC Venture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATC Venture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.