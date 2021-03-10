Short Interest in AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Declines By 91.7%

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the February 11th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 832,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AXIM remained flat at $$0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 154,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,949. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. AXIM Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.44.

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on changing diagnosis and treatment for oncology and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). The company's NeuCovix is the rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that are believed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells.

