Short Interest in Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Decreases By 98.5%

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the February 11th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AZRGF remained flat at $$63.50 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.40. Azrieli Group has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $63.50.

Azrieli Group Company Profile

Azrieli Group Ltd. operates in the real estate industry. The company operates in four segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Leasable Office and Other Space in Israel, Income-Producing Properties segment in the U.S., and Senior Housing segments. It develops, acquires, leases out, manages, and maintains malls and retails centers in Israel; and office buildings and parks for offices and high-tech industry, as well as logistic areas and storage.

