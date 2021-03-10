Short Interest in B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Drops By 92.7%

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the February 11th total of 475,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,073,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BTDG remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. 2,390,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,167,281. B2Digital has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

About B2Digital

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. It is creating and developing league champions; and developing systems and technologies for the operation of the B2 Fighting Series, including social media marketing, event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, free to view, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

