Short Interest in BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Increases By 883.3%

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 883.3% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of BAWAG Group stock remained flat at $$47.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. BAWAG Group has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $47.55.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

