Short Interest in Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Drops By 96.5%

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the February 11th total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 973,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BNVIF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 743,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,484. Binovi Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.31.
About Binovi Technologies
