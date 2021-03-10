Short Interest in Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Drops By 96.5%

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the February 11th total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 973,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BNVIF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 743,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,484. Binovi Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.31.

About Binovi Technologies

Binovi Technologies Corp. develops and commercializes visual and neuro-cognitive processing products, and hardware and software for diagnosing and remediating visual perception disorders in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Binovi Touch, a tool for vision therapy and vision training; Binovi Pro, which allows doctors/trainers to manage various aspects of patient/athlete's vision training regimens, track progress, and plan and assign protocols; Binovi Coach, a tool that allows users to complete their assigned activities through clear multimedia guidance; and Binovi Academy, an educational hub.

