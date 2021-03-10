Short Interest in Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Grows By 1,075.0%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 1,075.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of BLKLF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.