Short Interest in Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Grows By 1,075.0%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 1,075.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Shares of BLKLF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41.
Blackline Safety Company Profile
Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.