Short Interest in Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Decreases By 90.8%

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the February 11th total of 201,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,036,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Blue Sphere stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Wednesday. Blue Sphere has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Blue Sphere Company Profile

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel.

