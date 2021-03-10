Short Interest in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Expands By 5,700.0%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 5,700.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of CLVLY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.14. 34,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,428. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering drugs for the treatment of patients with severe genetic and skin disorders worldwide. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

