Short Interest in Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Increases By 2,700.0%

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS EVRC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. 5,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,226. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69. Evercel has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

About Evercel

Evercel, Inc, through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company's printers include hardware and embedded software. It serves industrial marketplace, financial, and logistics and transportation industries.

