Short Interest in Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Increases By 2,700.0%

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS EVRC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. 5,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,226. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69. Evercel has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.10.
About Evercel
