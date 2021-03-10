Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Rises By 9,800.0%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 9,800.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of FBBPF stock remained flat at $$1.82 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. FIBRA Prologis has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.36.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of FIBRA Prologis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of September 30, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 201 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 39.0 million square feet (3.6 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

