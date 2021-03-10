Short Interest in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Drops By 89.5%

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the February 11th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 147,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.78% of GigaMedia worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,365. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

