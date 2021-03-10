Short Interest in Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Increases By 2,122.6%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a growth of 2,122.6% from the February 11th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of research firms have commented on GRNWF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised Greenlane Renewables to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNWF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 38,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,577. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.91. Greenlane Renewables has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

