Short Interest in Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Expands By 10,650.0%

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 322,500 shares, an increase of 10,650.0% from the February 11th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,612.5 days.

Shares of HMCTF stock remained flat at $$4.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.60.

Get Hainan Meilan International Airport alerts:

About Hainan Meilan International Airport

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling, and passenger services.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.