Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Increases By 2,022.2%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 2,022.2% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Leonardo stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 19,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,304. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FINMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Leonardo in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

