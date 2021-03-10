Short Interest in Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Expands By 1,900.0%

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS LCRTF remained flat at $$0.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Leucrotta Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.
Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile
