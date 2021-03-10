Short Interest in Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Expands By 1,900.0%

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS LCRTF remained flat at $$0.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Leucrotta Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

