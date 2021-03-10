Short Interest in Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Grows By 2,900.0%

Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MGHCF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Minco Capital has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The company has a current ratio of 141.62, a quick ratio of 141.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Minco Capital
