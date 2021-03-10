Short Interest in Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Grows By 2,900.0%

Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MGHCF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Minco Capital has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The company has a current ratio of 141.62, a quick ratio of 141.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Minco Capital

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment company. It invests in public and private companies and assets. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

