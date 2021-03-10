Short Interest in MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Declines By 88.9%

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the February 11th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MONOY stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.85. MonotaRO has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.51, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MONOY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MonotaRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.

