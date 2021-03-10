Short Interest in NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Drops By 88.9%

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the February 11th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NMHLY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. 213,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,041. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. NMC Health has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Distribution & Services. It owns and manages approximately 200 healthcare facilities, including hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility clinics, and home health services providers.

