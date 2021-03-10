Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Increases By 2,700.0%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 2,700.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

OPHLY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.64. 14,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,973. Ono Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

