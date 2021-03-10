Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Increases By 2,700.0%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 2,700.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

OPHLY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.64. 14,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,973. Ono Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.