Short Interest in Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Increases By 4,625.0%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 4,625.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBKOF. Raymond James began coverage on Pollard Banknote in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS PBKOF traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $36.36. The company had a trading volume of 21,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. Pollard Banknote has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $51.67.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

