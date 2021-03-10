Short Interest in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Grows By 634.3%

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 634.3% from the February 11th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000.

Shares of BTEC stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.11. 18,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,161. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $73.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.54.

