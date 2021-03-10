Short Interest in Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Decreases By 89.1%

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the February 11th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 808,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Principal Solar stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. 1,620,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,166. Principal Solar has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21.

Principal Solar Company Profile

Principal Solar, Inc owns and operates solar generation facilities. The company is based in Lewisville, Texas.

