Short Interest in Pure Global Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRCNF) Rises By 2,000.0%

Pure Global Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRCNF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PRCNF remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. 89,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,018. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Pure Global Cannabis has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.32.
About Pure Global Cannabis
