Short Interest in Pure Global Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRCNF) Rises By 2,000.0%

Pure Global Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRCNF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PRCNF remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. 89,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,018. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Pure Global Cannabis has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.32.

Get Pure Global Cannabis alerts:

About Pure Global Cannabis

Pure Global Cannabis Inc produces cannabis products for the medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company provides cannabis products, such as dried flower, cannabis oils, soft gels and capsules, seedlings and clones, vape pen cartridges, topicals, sublingual strip/spray, transdermal patch, and edibles and beverages, as well as wellness products.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Global Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Global Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.