Short Interest in Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) Expands By 2,780.0%

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 2,780.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROCLF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 66,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,356. Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.07.

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc, from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships.

